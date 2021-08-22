How to Get Admission into IITs Without Cracking JEE Advanced

Candidates who secure rank among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Main are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021. However, it is not the only way to get admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). From GATE to HSEE to online courses, check all the ways you can get a spot at the prestigious IITs.

GATE

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE is a national-level exam organized for aspirants who want to take admission to master’s program or postgraduate engineering ME or MTech at the IITs. The exam comprises 29 subjects. Candidates who have completed graduation or are in their third year are eligible for GATE registration. This year, it will be organized by IIT Kharagpur. GATE 2022 application process will begin on August 30. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13.

JAM

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is conducted for admission to MSc, masters in economics, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree, and other postgraduate level degree programmes at the IITs. It is conducted for seven subjects - Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The registrations will be conducted from August 30 to October 11. The JAM 2022 will be conducted on February 13, next year, by IIT Roorkee.

UGC-NET

Those who want to pursue PhD or research from the IITs can do so by cracking the UGC NET. Those who secure a good score in the UGC NET will be called for an interview round on the basis of which candidates will be able to pursue PhD at the IITs.

UCEED

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) is conducted for admission to BDes courses at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIITDM Jabalpur, and other private colleges. To be eligible to apply, one must have passed class 12.

HSEE

For admission to the five-year integrated Master of Arts (MA) programmes at the IITs, candidates will have to clear the Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSSEE). It is conducted by IIT Madras for admissions to various streams such as Development Studies, Economics, English, Environmental Studies, Film Studies, Health Studies, History, International Relations, Philosophy, Politics, and Sociology.

Online courses

In the Covid-19 era, the IITs have come up with several online courses including BSc or certificate courses in data science and artificial intelligence. To apply for these courses, candidates need not appear for any entrance exam and certificates will also be offered at the end of the courses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here