How to Prepare for JEE, NEET Along With Board Exams 2021

While there is no substitute for hard work, to win a highly competitive rat race, one needs to adopt smart work practices too. This is true especially for students who have to juggle between board exams along with competitive exam preparations such as JEE or NEET. All one needs to ace this juggling game is to practice act of balancing. Here is a point-by-point strategy to help students prepare for competitive exams along with upcoming boards without compromising on any one of them.

This is the foremost point that needs to be well chalked out. Make yourself a routine, with slots for each subject, twice a week, keeping the same for board preparations. While planning the schedule, you have to keep in mind your school hours too. Further, your plan should not be over planned which means that your daily schedule or routine should help yourself out instead of making you overburdened. So work hardly but smartly!

When in school, try to focus and utilize the school hours exclusively for board preparations. Be very attentive during classes, so you can well sort out and understand the concepts therein itself and don’t need to make extra efforts for them while studying at home. This will not only save your time for JEE/ NEET preparations but also make your base strong for board exams.

NCERT forms the crux of both board as well as engineering and medical entrance exams and following the same thoroughly would give you an extra edge in both the exams. Most of the chapters and concepts are common for both and hence if you can master them, you would surely be ahead of the race.

There’s no alternative to revision and so keep on revising till the last day. Since board exams focus more on theoretical knowledge and when JEE/ NEET approach, move towards practical applications. Revise theoretical concepts first and then try to focus on their applications part. Solve the test series, key questions, and workbooks as much as you can. Learn from your previous mistakes and make a note of important formulas and diagrams. Go through these once every day to keep your preparations afresh.

Take mock tests regularly and analyze your performance. It will help you to delineate your weak areas, thereby strengthening your preparations all the more. Also, giving such tests will help you in increasing your speed and confidence levels.

Focus on one thing at a time. If you are through your board exams put all your efforts into that or if you are preparing for JEE/ NEET exams, then concentrate all on that. Don’t shuffle between the two at the same time. Devote yourself in preparation one at a time.

Yes, the alluring world of Social Media is sometimes hard to ignore. However, to make your dreams come true, it’s better to distract yourself from all kinds of social media including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. Though you can utilize your smartphone sometimes for your studies, but say a big no to all kinds of chats and social media posts.

Engulf yourself in your studies, but never let stress overburden you. De-stress yourself by tuning into your favorite music once a day, or by meditating in the morning time or by simply chatting with your family members. Take proper sleep of at least 8 hours in the night to keep you motivated for the next day. Remember that, stressful preparation can never fetch you fruitful results.

Thus, if you follow these simple and smart steps, you will surely stay motivated and stress-free for both of your preparations. Always keep in mind that, perseverance is the key to success, and hence with strong focus, determination, motivation, and sweat you can turn all your dreams into reality. So go ahead and ace the race!

— Written by Saurabh Kumar, Academics Director, VMC

