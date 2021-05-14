HP Board Announces Criteria to Assess Class 10 Students

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has announced that the class 10 board exams will be calculated on the basis of performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams and the result will be announced on June 2021.

The Board exams for Class 10 were cancelled earlier this month due to the surge in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, the Himachal Pradesh Board had conducted a meeting regarding the promotion criteria for the Class 10 students. During the meeting, it was suggested that the final results will be calculated on the basis of performances in the internal assessment exams.

HPBOSE President Dr Suresh Kumar Soni has assured that the Board will consider the suggestions to promote Class 10 students.

During the recent meeting, not only was it suggested to promote Class 10 students on the basis of internal exams, it also proposed to promote Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) Class 10 students to the next higher class.

Initially, the Class 10 practical exams were to start from March 26 and the written exams from April 13 but had got cancelled due to the pandemic.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani also announced that mass promotion has been granted to all the students appearing for class 10 SSC Board Exam 2021 in the state due to the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The Gujarat board has also postponed the Class 12 exams. The Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra also postponed their respective state board exams.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) is planning to cancel the class 12 board exams, as per sources. Keeping in view the students’ growing demand for cancellation of CBSE’s class 12 exams, the Board is expected to scrap them this year. However, any official statement is yet to be announced. The board has already cancelled the class 10 exam.

