HP Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: HPBoSE to Announce Result Date

HP Board 12th Result LIVE updates 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBoSE) is expected to announce the class 12 results at 12.30 pm today, July 14. Once declared, students can check their results at the official website of the board hpbose.org. The exams were cancelled this year in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The board had released alternate evaluation criteria to prepare the results using class 10, 11, and 12 marks.
Students can check also check results at alternative websites including results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net. News18.com is also hosting the results. The class 10 result for HPBoSE are already declared and HP Board is all set to become one of the fastest boards to announce results despite the pandemic, this year.
To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent mark. Those who miss the mark by one or two marks will be given a chance to appear for improvement exams. The rest will have to appear for compartment papers. Students who are not satisfied with their score will also have a chance to appear for special exams. Dates of these exams are not yet out.
Score Based on Three-Year PerformanceThe results of the students will be based on class 10, 11, and 12 score. Unlike CBSE, the weightage given to each section by HPBoSE is different.
HP Board 12th Result LIVE updates 2021: After the mark sheet is out, students need to check their marks as well as other details like their name, their school, parents’ name to ensure the spellings are correct. In case of any error on the report card, they need to inform it to the authorities at the earliest.
