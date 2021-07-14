CHANGE LANGUAGE
HP Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: HPBoSE to Announce Result Date
HP Board 12th Result LIVE updates 2021: HPBoSe Intermediate results at hpbose.org

News18.com | July 14, 2021, 12:38 IST
HP Board 12th Result LIVE updates 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBoSE) is expected to announce the class 12 results at 12.30 pm today, July 14. Once declared, students can check their results at the official website of the board hpbose.org. The exams were cancelled this year in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The board had released alternate evaluation criteria to prepare the results using class 10, 11, and 12 marks.

Students can check also check results at alternative websites including results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net. News18.com is also hosting the results. The class 10 result for HPBoSE are already declared and HP Board is all set to become one of the fastest boards to announce results despite the pandemic, this year.

To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent mark. Those who miss the mark by one or two marks will be given a chance to appear for improvement exams. The rest will have to appear for compartment papers. Students who are not satisfied with their score will also have a chance to appear for special exams. Dates of these exams are not yet out.

Jul 14, 2021 12:38 (IST)

Score Based on Three-Year PerformanceThe results of the students will be based on class 10, 11, and 12 score. Unlike CBSE, the weightage given to each section by HPBoSE is different.

https://www.news18.com/news/education-career/hpbose-class-12-score-based-on-three-year-performance-result-in-july-hpbose-org-3879143.html

Jul 14, 2021 12:25 (IST)

HPBoSE 12th Result 2021: Where to check results?

Once declared, the result will be available at hpbose.org and indairesult.com.

Jul 14, 2021 12:24 (IST)

HPBoSE 12th Result 2021: When to expect?

The Board has set-up a press conference at 12:30 today and the result dates and time will be announced via the press conference. It will be headed by board chairperson.

Jul 14, 2021 12:21 (IST)

HPBoSE 12th Result 2021 Likely today

HP Board is expected to release the result for class 12 board exams today. The board has already released the result for class 10 Boards.

HP Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: HPBoSE to Announce Result Date
HPBoSE 12th results today (Representative image)

HP Board 12th Result LIVE updates 2021: After the mark sheet is out, students need to check their marks as well as other details like their name, their school, parents’ name to ensure the spellings are correct. In case of any error on the report card, they need to inform it to the authorities at the earliest.

