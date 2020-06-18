HP Board HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Prakash Kumar Tops Science Stream with 99.4%, Find Arts, Commerce Toppers Here

HP Board HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Released | Prakash Kumar is the topper in the science stream with 99.4% in the HP Board HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 which were declared today. Kumar is from Kullu Science School of Education in Dhalpur. In Arts, the topper Shurti Kashyap with 98,2%. The overall pass percentage of HP 12th Result 2020 this year is 76.06%. With 97.6%, Megha Gupta has topped the commerce stream. She is from Govt Girls Senior Secondary School. The pass percentage for the year 2019-20 has been far better compared to last year, which was 62.01%. Out of 86,663 students, 65,654 have cleared the HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2020. Close to 350 students didn't sit for the examination this year.

The HP Board HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 for 86,633 students has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education via a virtual press conference. Students can visit the official website at hpbose.org, hpresults.nic.in to access the HP Board Result 2020. The passing marks per subject is 33 out of 100.

As the official website is taking a lot of time to load due to heavy traffic, result seekers can log on to the websites for HP 12th Result 2020 examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

HP Board Class 12th Result 2020 Published at hpbose.org: Here is how you can check your score

Step 1: Land on the homepage of the board at hpbose.org

Step 2: Search for HP Class 12 Board Result 2020 Direct link

Step 3: Submit the required details that you are asked for

Step 4: HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 will come up your device

HP Board Class 12 Result 2020: Know the steps to check scores via SMS

Under new message, enter HP12 ROLLNUMBER - Click on send and type 56263

The board will open the re-evaluation and re-checking window for HP Board Result 2020 soon. Students who are not happy with the marks obtained and want their answer scripts to be re-evaluated will have to fill up a form for the same. They will be asked to submit all the necessary details along with the re-checking fees. For future updates, students are advised to keep an eye on the official website.