1-min read

HP Board HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Released at hpbose.org; 76.07% Clear Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Exams

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced HP 12th Result 2020 via a virtual press conference. Students can log on to the official website hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
HP Board HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Released at hpbose.org; 76.07% Clear Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Exams
(Image: News18.com)

The HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Declared | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced HP 12th Result 2020 via a virtual press conference. The examination officials have also released the HP Board Result 2020 Merit List for class 12 students. Students can log on to the official website hpbose.org and check their scores. After landing on HPBOSE webpage, students need to find the ‘HP 12th Board Result 2020 announced here’ tab. Around 86,633 students appeared for the HPBOSE Class 12 exams this year. A total of 65,654 have managed to clear the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 exam. The overall pass percentage this year was 76.07%.

Apart from the official website, HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 will also be available on these third-party websites https://www.examresults.net/hp/himachal-board-hpbose-12th-result/, http://himachal-pradesh.indiaresults.com/.

HP Board HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Announced at hpbose.org: Ways to check

For passing the examination, a student needs to score 33% overall. The passing score for each subject is 33 out of 100. Students who fail to secure the required marks should contact the authorities concerned for further steps. More than one lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. In 2018-29, the number of students who had appeared for the examination stood at 94,920. The overall passing percentage was 62.01. The stream-wise topper from last year were Anil Kumar (Science), Preity Birsanta (Commerce) and Ashmita Sharma -(Arts).

    • Step 1: Go to hpbose.org

    • Step 2: The homepage of Himachal Pradesh board will appear, try to find HP 12th Result 2020 Declared strap

    • Step 3: Enter the HPBOSE class 12 board examination hall ticket number

    • Step 4: Right click on search

    • Step 5: Now, the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on your screen

    Students can also receive their HP Board Class 12th Result 2020 via SMS on their mobile phone

    Here’s what students need to do to get HP 12th Board Result 2020 on phone

    HP Board Result 2020 for Class 12- HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 on SMS

    TYPE HP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

    Loading