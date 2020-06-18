HP Board HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Shortly: List of Websites to Check Himachal Pradesh Board Scores

HP Board HPBOSE 12th Result | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will shortly announce the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020. An active link will be put up by the board on its hpbose.org for students to check the HP Board 12th Result 2020. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare the HPBOSE 12th Result in a virtual press conference at 11:30 am. The board said that they will abide by the social distancing norms while announcing the Class 12 results.

Students have been evaluated on the basis of four examinations that the board was able to conduct before the COVID-19 lockdown. As per reports, for the elective subject or the fifth subject, marks will be given proportionate to the highest scoring subject. The evaluation process conducted by the Himachal Pradesh board is only based on theory papers. The internal marking and assessment grades for HP Board Class 12 Result 2020 are provided by the respective schools.

Students can directly check their HPBOSE results by logging in here:

Students can click on these websites as well to check their HPBOSE 12th Result 2020.

HP Board Result 2020: List of websites to check class 12 results

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

HP Board Result 2020 Date and Time: Have a look at the process

Students who fail to access the HPBOSE 12th Result online should not worry as their schools will be issuing mark sheets soon. Those not satisfied with the scores can go for re-evaluation/re-checking of the papers.

Here's how to check HPBOSE 12th Result:

Step 1: Click on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board

Step 2: Quickly glance through the webpage and spot HP 12th Result 2020 active link

Step 3: The moment you will click on the link it will take you to a new page

Step 4: Submit the HP board class 12 roll number

Step 5: The HPBOSE Result 2020 now displayed

The examination body conducted the class 12 higher secondary examination for all the students from March 4 to March 27. Due to coronavirus lockdown, they were unable to go by the scheduled date sheet and the rest of the examinations were cancelled.

In the 2018-19 session, the pass percentage for the HP 12th Board Result was 62.01 percent.