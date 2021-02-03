HP TET 2020: Results Declared on the Website hpbose.org; Read Steps to Check

The results of the HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2020 has been declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). The HP TET 2020 results were declared on the website https://hpbose.org/Home.aspx on Tuesday, February 2. HP TET 2020 was conducted for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in Arts, Medical and Non-medical and for Language Teacher, Shastra, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT. If the candidates of HP TET 2020 would like to check their result, they can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website https://hpbose.org/Home.aspx

Step 2: At the top right side of the homepage, find the option (TET NOV-2020), click on the same

Step 3: A new page will open titled Important Announcement(S) And Ongoing Activities. Click on the option ‘Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT(Arts), TGT(Medical) , TGT(Non-Medical) , L.T, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT NOVEMBER-2020’

Step 4: Once you click on the link, a new tab will open. Enter your application number or roll number and search for the result

Step 5: If you have qualified for HP TET 2020, then download your result

Step 6: Take a print out of your HP TET 2020 result for future reference

As many as 36,773 candidates appeared for the HP TET 2020. The number of candidates that have passed the eligibility exam is 5,976.HP TET 2020 exams were conducted in the last month of 2020 from December 12 to December 15.

In the result notification, the secretary of the HPBOSE Akshay Sood informed the candidates that the HP TET 2020 results were based on the final answer key. Initially, a HP TET 2020 provisional answer key was issued and candidates were asked to register their queries. On the basis of the discrepancies pointed out by the candidates, the HP TET 2020 final answer key was prepared.

The result notification also says that HP TET 2020 candidates can call on 01892-242192 if they want any other details regarding the results.