HP TET 2021 Application Form Released, Exam from July 4: Here's How to Apply

HPTET 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) began the online application process for Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) for the June session 2021 today. The state-level eligibility exam for JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (non-medical) TET, and language teacher will be held on July 4.

Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org. The last date to apply for the HP TET 2021 is June 13. An extension thereafter will be offered till June 18, however, an additional fee will be applicable during this extended time period.

Further, a window to edit the application form will be open between June 19 and June 21, 2021. The HPTET admit card will be available on the official website four days before the exam. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 4 to July 18.

HP TET 2021 application form: How to fill

Step 1:Visit the official website of HP TET—hpbose.org

Step 2:On the homepage of the site, click on the link -TET 2021 (June)

Step 3: Check the box below after reading the instructions on the page

Step 4: Click on the New Candidate link

Step 5: Enter details and choose the subject for which you want to appear

Step 6: Fill out your academic, personal and contact details

Step 7: Upload scanned documents as per the guidelines provided

Step 8: Pay the form fee using a debit card, credit card, or net banking account

Step 9: Tick the declaration box before the final submission of the form

Step 10: Download the final application form and take its printout

HP TET 2021: Examination Schedule

1. JBT TET - The exam will be conducted between 10 am and 12:30 pm on July 4.

2. Shastri TET - The exam will take place between 2 pm and 4:30 pm on July 4.

3. TGT (Non-medical TET) - The exam is scheduled between 10 am and 12.30 pm on July 10.

4. Language Teacher TET - The exam is slated to take place between 2 pm and 4:30 pm on July 10.

5. TGT (Arts) TET - The exam will be conducted between 10 am and 12:30 pm on July 11.

6. TGT (Medical) TET - The exam will take place between 2 pm and 4:30 pm on July

7. Punjabi TET - The exam is scheduled for July 18 between 10 am and 12:30 pm.

8. Urdu TET - The exam is slated to take place between 2 pm and 4:30 pm on July 1

HP TET 2021: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General category have to pay a fee of Rs 800. Those belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PHH categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 500. During the extension period from June 14 to June 22 a late fine of Rs 300 will be additionally applicable.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here