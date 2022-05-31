HP TET 2022 Notification Released, Applications From June 10

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday released the schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2022. As per the official notification, the HP TET registrations for the exam would start from June 10. Interested candidates can check the official schedule at the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

The notification announced that the registration will remain open from June 10, till July 1, 2022. In this stipulated time candidates will be able to register without paying the late fee. Candidates must note that even after this deadline, another extension would be given to apply for HPTET exam. However, for this, candidates will have to pay the late fees as well.

As per the schedule released, HP TET Exam 2022 will be held in July and August, 2022. The exams will start from July 24, 2022 and will go on till August 13, 2022. Here is the schedule that has been recently released.

HP TET 2022 Important dates HP TET Registrations 2022 June June 10, 2022 Last date to apply without late fee July July 1, 2022 Submissions of applications with late fees of Rs. 300 July 2 to 4, 2022 HP TET Editing of applications July 5 to 7, 222 HP TET Exam Dates 2022 July 24 and 31, 2022; August 7 and 13, 2022 HP TET Admit Card 2022 4 days before the exam

HP TET 2022 is going to be held for the following subjects – J.B.T TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non-Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, Punjabi TET and Urdu TET.

HP TET 2022: Application Fee

All candidates who are interested in applying for HP TET 2022 will have to pay an application fee to do so. Those applying under the General category have to pay Rs. 800 and all others have to pay Rs. 500 to apply online. Candidates must also note that the applications will also be accepted online.

The exams is for the duration of two and a half hours. Those who clear the teacher eligibility test will be eligible to apply for the post of a teacher.

