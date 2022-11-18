HP TET 2022 Schedule Released, Exam From December 12

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the schedule for the teacher’s eligibility test (TET). The HPTET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from December 12 to 25 for a total of 8 subjects. Interested and eligible candidates may apply for the HPTET 2022 through the official website -hpbose.org.

The online registration process for HPTET is going to end on November 22 by 11:59 PM. It began on November 5. Candidates will be given an additional window for submitting their applications between November 23 and 25. However, this window will be available with a late examination fee of Rs 300. While confirmation is still awaited, the candidates are likely to be able to download their HPTET admit cards from the board’s portal, four days before the exam commences.

HP TET 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the HPBOSE website.

Step 2. Select the option of HP TET application.

Step 3. On the next page, fill out all the required details correctly.

Step 4. Submit and download the form.

Step 5. If desired, take a printout of the application for future reference.

HP TET 2022: Application fees

Unreserved category candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 800 while applicants from OBC, ST, SC, and physically handicapped categories have to pay Rs 500 for the fee.

The HPTET is a mandatory qualification examination for the recruitment of teachers in government schools in Himachal Pradesh. HPTET will be conducted for Junior Basic Training (JBT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in arts, medical and non-medical fields, language teacher, Shastri, Punjabi, and Urdu. The HPTET 2022 will be conducted as a two-hour test in two different shifts- 10 AM to 12:30 PM and 2 AM to 4:30 PM.

Meanwhile, HPBOSE recently published the annual exam timetable for classes 3, 5, and 8 for the academic year 2022-23. According to the official schedule, the HP board annual exam for classes 3, 5, and 8 will begin on November 28. The classes 3 and 5 exams will conclude on December 5. The class 8 examination will wrap up on December 6.

