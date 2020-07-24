Take the pledge to vote

HP TET Admit Card 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board Releases Hall Tickets for Teacher’s Eligibility Test at hpbose.org

The HP TET Admit Card 2020 was released on the official website at hpbose.org

July 24, 2020
As the examination boards across India have started the entrance tests once again, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has also announced the release of HPBOSE admit card for the upcoming Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) exam 2020. The HP TET Admit Card 2020 was released on the official website at hpbose.org

All the aspirants, who have applied and registered for the HP TET 2020 examination, can now view and download their hall ticket online. The students, who will pass the HP TET Exam 2020, will be recruited for the posts of TGT (Arts), TGT (non- medical, TGT (Medical), Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET and Urdu TET.

Here’s how to download the HPBOSE TET Admit Card 2020:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of HP TET at hpbose.org

  • Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Cards (SHASTRI,JBT) TET-JUNE 2020’ on the homepage

  • Step 3: Key in your credentials using required information and login

  • Step 4: The HPBOSE TET hall ticket 2020 will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 5: Download the HP TET 2020 Admit Card

In order to get direct link for the downloading the HP TET Admit Card 2020, click here.

The HPBOSE has also released a provisional list of all the students whose application has been rejected for TET June 2020 due to non-receipt of fee or incomplete forms. To check the complete list, click on the direct link here.

This year, the HPBOSE has received a total of 52,859 applications for registering to sit for HP TET 2020. Out of this, 48,713 applications were accepted while other 4,146 applications have been rejected.

The applicants whose forms have been rejected due to non-receipt of payment can pay the fee within two days and inform the confirmation at hpbosetet@gmail.com.

