HP TET Result 2020-21 Declared at Hpbose.org, Know How to Check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP TET Result 2020 on the official website at hpbose.org. HPTET Result 2020 has been released for the November 2020 session. All those candidates who have appeared for the HPTET December 2020 exam can check the HP TET Result from the link given on the official website. In order to check HPBOSE HP TET result online, candidates have to enter their roll number at the login page.

HPBOSE HP TET Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit HPBOSE official website at hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the "Results" tab on the homepage

Step 3: Now click on the link of HP TET Result

Step 4: Enter the roll number or application number to check HP TET Result

Step 5: HP TET Result 2021 will open on your screen; check your details

Step 6: Download the HP result PDF and take a print out for future use

HPBOSE HP TET Result 2021: Qualifying Marks

Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks in order to be shortlisted. The merit marks will be based on the category of the candidate, which is 60 per cent for general candidates, 55 percent for reserved categories and 50 percent for PWD candidates.

The HPTET exam is conducted to select candidates for the post of teachers in government schools of Himachal Pradesh. In case of any discrepancy regarding the HPTET result, candidates can send a fax to HPBOSE or write an email to hpbosesopaperettings.43@gmail.com.

HPTET Merit List

HPTET merit list will be prepared by Himachal Pradesh Board based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the examination, the total number of candidates and the total vacancies. The selected candidates will be called for document verification round. In HPTET merit list, the name of the candidates, date of examination, total number of candidates, number of qualified candidates and pass percentage will be provided