HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Results Likely to Announced Soon at hpbose.org

This year, around 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in the HPBOSE class 10 examination. The official Himachal Board Class 10 tests were conducted between February 22 and March 19.

Updated:June 9, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the HPBOSE Class 10th Board Exam Result 2020 soon today. The results were earlier scheduled to be declared on Monday, June 8. However, it might be announced today any time soon. All the interested candidates can visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org for the result update.

This year, around 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in the HPBOSE class 10 examination.

Students can check their results here:

According to sources, the result will be declared soon on June 9, a day after it was scheduled to be released earlier.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Board has already finished the evaluation process of the HPBOSE class 10, 12 answer sheets 2020. The Himachal Pradesh Board results will be declared online, and the students are requested to keep their admit cards handy.

Here’s how to check HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check Class 10 Results

Step 3: Enter the registration number and other details as asked, and submit

Step 4: Your scorecard will be available online

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference

Once the HPBOSE higher secondary 2020 results will be announced online, the students will have to wait to receive their marksheet from the respective schools till the post lockdown period.

Meanwhile, the results for HPBOSE class 12 exams can be expected by June-end.

