HPBoSE 10th Result 2021: After Postponing, HP Board to Announce Result at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) will declare the result for Class 10 students at 5.15 pm today, July 5. Those who had registered for the HPBoSE Class 10 exam 2021 can check the result online through www.hpbose.org, or www.hpresults.nic.in once the scores are announced.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

The results were scheduled to be announced today morning at 11.30 am, however, it was delayed due to a pending case in the Himachal High Court regarding the annual results. “The result will now be declared after getting directions from the High Court. We had to postpone it and the new dates will be announced soon,” an official from the board had told news18.com.

The students must keep their roll numbers and login details ready beforehand. This year, more than 1.6 lakh students had registered for the class 10 examinations. However, due to the impact of the second wave of coronavirus, the Himachal Pradesh Board like many others including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled the exams. The HPBoSE had announced that all students will be evaluated on the basis of the marks that they had got in internal assessments, pre-boards, and first and second-term exams.

In order to check the Class 10 result for HPBoSE, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your preference and search for www.hpbose.org, or www.hpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink pertaining to the class 10 result of HPBoSE. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to log-in using your credentials. Once you have entered the details, hit the submit tab

Step 4: Your HPBoSE Class 10 result will open on a new page

Step 5: Make sure you download and take a print of the result for future reference

All students must ensure that they check all personal details that are mentioned on the result document. In case there is any error in the document, make sure you write to the concerned authorities for getting it rectified.

Originally, this year, the Class 10 exams were scheduled for April. In 2020, the HPBoSE Class 10 results were announced in June. A total of 70,371 students out of 1,04,323 students had passed the exam. The pass percentage of Class 10 students of the Himachal Pradesh board was 68.11 percent.

