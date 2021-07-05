HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: HP Board Matric Result at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) will declare the class 10 or matric result today. The result will be announced at 11:30 am via a process conference after which it will be displayed at the official website, hpbose.org. Students can also check their results at news18.com.

A total of 1,16,973 students will get their results today. This is the first time the board is declaring results without holding any exams. The board exams could not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, exams were held before the pandemic led to a nationwide shutdown.

In 2020, the board had postponed twice postponed its result declaration date. Last year of the 1.5 lakh students who appeared for the exam, as many as 68.11 per cent of students had passed it. Genderwise, 64.94 per cent of males students and 71.5 per cent of female students who appeared for the exam had passed it. The overall pass percentage was a rise from 60.79 per cent pass percentage in 2019.

