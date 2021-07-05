HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 Live updates: When, Where to Check HP Board Matric Result

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 Live updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) will declare the result for over 1.16 lakh students today. The result will be declared at 11:30 am in a virtual address by the HPBoSE president Dr Suresh Kumar Soni. The link to check results will be available at hpbose.org and news18.com. Students can check their detailed marks by logging in using their admit card and other details.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Himachal Board has decided to promote class 10 students to class 11 without holding board exams. Students will be given marks on the basis of first and second-term exams, pre-boards, and internal assessments.
Like most of the Boards, it is expected that the HPBoSE too will be declaring a 100 per cent result. This will be the first time that all students will pass the HP Board matric exam. In recent years, Himachal Pradesh Board could not get its pass percentage over 70 per cent.
HPBoSE 10th Result 2021: When and Where to Check
The result for HP Board students will be available at the official website, hpbose.org. It will also be available at news18.com. Students need to keep their admit cards handy with them to check their marks. It will be declared via a press conference from head office. The address will be telecast virtually due to the pandemic.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 Live updates: Last year of the 1.5 lakh students who appeared for the exam, as many as 68.11 per cent of students had passed it. Genderwise, 64.94 per cent of males students and 71.5 per cent of female students who appeared for the exam had passed it. The overall pass percentage was a rise from 60.79 per cent pass percentage in 2019.
