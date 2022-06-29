HPBoSE 10th Result Declared: Priyanka Tops With 99% Marks, 77 Students Get Top 10 Ranks

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Educational (HPBOSE) declared the class 10 matric exam results. This year, the HP Board has held two board exams, however, yet it is the best-ever result for Himachal Pradesh. As many as 87.5 per cent of students have passed the exam. This is a drop from last year when 99.7 per cent of students had passed the exam, however, the pass percentage is better than pre-pandemic levels.

Before the pandemic, the pass percentage for HP Board matric used to hover between 60 to 70 per cent.

Year Pass Percentage 2022 87.5% 2021 99.7% 2020 68.11% 2019 60.79% 2018 63.39% 2017 67.57%

A total of 90375 candidates had registered for HPBoSE 10th exams of which 78573 had passed. Of the total students who passed as many as 39546 students are males and 39027 are females.

As many as 77 students have got spots in the top 10. This means, that many students have obtained the same marks. Among these 77, as many as 67 students are females including the top rank holder. HP Board 10th rank 1 is Priyanka who has obtained 99 per cent marks. She is a student of Savitri Vidya Madhir School in Mandi.

HPBoSE 10th Results 2022: Toppers

Rank 1: Priyanka daughter of Prabh Dyal from Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Tattapani in Mandi district with 99% marks

Rank 1: Devangi Sharma, daughter of Hitesh Sharma from Anglo Sanskrit Model Senior secondary school, Mandi with 99% marks

Rank 2: Aditya Sankhyan son of Suneel Dutt from Sarswati Vidya Mandir High School, Hatwar with 98.86% marks

Rank 3: Anshul Thakur daughter of Mahender Singh from Saraswati Vidya Mandir High School, Mohin in Gopalpur with 98.71%

Rank 4: Anshuka Rana daughter of Kiran Kumar from Geetanjali Public School, Ghalol in Una with 98.57% marks

Rank 5: Dikdhita daughter of Sunil Kumar from Neelam Public Senior Secondary School, Bhiru with 98.43% marks

To pass the HP board 12th exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent mark overall and in each subject. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. Those who miss it by a few marks will be given a chance to appear for compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exams will, however, have to repeat the year.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their scores or think there is an error in checking can apply for re-verification. The facility will remain open till July 14. Candidates need to have at least 20 per cent marks to apply for re-verification. A fee of Rs 500 will be applicable for rechecking and Rs 400 for re-verification.

Over 1.16 lakh students who appeared for the exam are still awaiting their results as the website had crashed after the declaration of the result. students can alternatively check their scores at news18.com by filling the form below –

Students also need to check their mark sheet thoroughly for any errors. Students need to verify name, personal details, calculations etc. In case of an error, it can be highlighted with the board or respective schools.

