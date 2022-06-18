HPBoSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Marks Memo Soon at hpbose.org, Direct Link at News18

Live now
HPBoSE 12th LIVE Updates 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBoSE) will declare the results for class 12 board exams today, June 18. The result will be announced via a press conference at 11:30 AM. The link to check marks will be available in due course of time at hpbose.org. Suresh Kumar Soni, Chairman of the HPBOSE will be announcing the results. Every year about 1.5 lakh students register for the HP
Step 1: Go to the official website of HP board at hpbose.org via
Step 2: Click on the HP 12th Result 2022 link
Step 3: Login using your roll number
Step 4: Your marksheet will appear, take a print out
The Himachal Pradesh Board or HPBoSE will release the class 12 board exam results 2022 today anytime now. It will be declared via a press conference by board chairman, Suresh Kumar Soni. Around 87,000 students had registered for the HP Board 12th exams this year. It will be available at hpbose.org.
Once announced, the HPBoSE 12th results can be check at-
— hpbose.org
— results.gov.in,
— indiaresults.com,
— examresults.net
— News18.com
As many as 87,871 students had taken the HP 12th exams 2022 which were held from March 22 to April 13. It will be available very soon at hpbose.org.
After the marksheets are out, students need to check their marks as well as other details like their name, their school, parents’ name to ensure the spellings are correct. In case of any error on the report card, inform to the HP board authorities at the earliest.
As many as 1.3 lakh students had appeared for the HP 12th exam last year. A total of 92.77% of student passed it. A student from Kullu, Pushpendra had topped the exam with 500/500 marks. The exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The board used an alternate evaluation criteria based on the performance of students in their class 10, 11, and 12 marks.
Step 1: Go to the official website of HP board at hpbose.org via any internet browser
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HP 12th Result link
Step 3: Login using your roll number
Step 4: Your marksheet will appear, download
The final result will be calculated by combining the first term and second term marks. In the first term, although the result were not released, the marks were issued to the students. Now both the first and second term results will be released jointly by making one final result. HP board had to cancel the 12th boards in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The HP board had divided the 12th exams into two parts this year just like CBSE, In the second term examination, the results of about 87,871 students in class 12 have been prepared. The first term exams were held in October-November 2021.
The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBoSE) will declare the class 12 results today at 11.30 AM. It will be announced via press conference by the HPBoSE chairman following which the link to check the marks will be activated.= at hpbose.org.
To pass the HP board 12th exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent mark overall and in each subject. Those who miss it by a few marks will be given a chance to appear for compartment exams. Students not satisfied can also opt for re-evaluation. Those who fail compartment exams will have to repeat the year.
The HPBoSE 12th results will be available at –
— hpbose.org
— results.gov.in,
— indiaresults.com,
— examresults.net
— News18.com
Step 1. Visit to digilocker.gov.in or install the app from Google Play Store
Step 2. Sign up for DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.
Step 3. Sign in to your account.
Step 4. Go to on HPBoSE link
Step 5. Choose class 12 result link
Step 6. Enter your roll number
Step 7. Your result will appear
To check your HP 12th result 2022 offline, open a fresh message body on your mobile. Type HP exam roll number and send it to 56263. You will receive your scores as a SMS in your phone.
The Himachal Pradesh Board will release the class 12 board exam results today. It will be declared via a press conference at 11:30 AM. by HP board chairman, Suresh Kumar Soni. Around 1.5 lakh students had registered for the HP Board 12th exams this year.
To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Those who miss the mark by one or two marks will be given a chance to appear for improvement exams. Last year when board exams were not held, the HPBoSe registered a high pass percentage of 92.77 per cent. Students will need their registration numbers to check their HP 12th marks online. Students can also check their marks directly at News18.com by filling this form-
HPBoSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Everything you need to know about HP Board 12th results or HPBoSE class 12 results is here in the LIVE. To know about the official website to latest updates on result declaration, date, time, check toppers interviews, or to get the direct link to download marksheets, to know how to check, where to check, and other frequently asked queries and check our Live coverage above.
