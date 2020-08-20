HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board Releases HPBOSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the class 12 board exams rechecking results. The HP Board declared Class 12 results in June. Students who were not satisfied with their results were allowed to apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets. Those who applied for re-checking of their HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 can check scores on the official website of the HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

How to check HPBOSE Class 12 revaluation results -

Step 1: Visit the HPBOSE website at hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result option on the top corner

Step 3: Click on the 12th re-evaluation/re-checking result, March 2020

Step 4: Provide your roll number and click on Search option

Step 5: Result will display on screen

If a candidate finds any discrepancy in the result, he/she should immediately contact the Board or respective school to get it corrected.

HPBOSE Class 12 exams were scheduled to take place from March 4 to March 27. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, some papers could not be conducted and had to be postponed. The pending exam of Geography was held on June 8 after coronavirus-related restrictions were starting to ease.

The result was released on the basis of four papers that were held.

More than 86,000 students appeared for HPBOSE Class 12 exams. Out of the total number of students, around 65,000 passed the exam. The pass percentage was 76.07.

This year, 43,410 male and 42,898 female students took HPBOSE Class 12 exams, according to The Indian Express.