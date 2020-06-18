HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board Plus Two Results Expected Shortly at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Result 2020 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will release HP 12th Result 2020 today. The HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 for the academic year 2019-20 will be declared by the board on its hpbose.org. The HP Board Result 2020 for class 12 will be announced on the basis of four examinations that were conducted by HPBOSE. Earlier, the board was planning to organise the examinations that were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. But considering the current situation, they decided to call off the examinations.

Earlier, there were reports stating that the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 will be released on Tuesday. Later the same were put to rest by Himachal Pradesh Board chairman Suresh Kumar Soni. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Soni said that the evaluation process for class 12 is underway. The HP Board Class 12 Result 2020 will only be announced once the process is completed successfully.

Once the HP Board 12th Result 2020 is announced, students can access it by visiting the Board’s website or via a direct link that will redirect them to the ‘enter credentials’ page.

Here are a list of websites where students can also check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020, HP Board Result 2020 : examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The Board has released HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 on June 9. The overall passing percentage was 68.11. Tanu topped the state board examination with 98.71%. She belonged to the Kangra district.

HPBOSE Result 2020: The step-by-step guide to get your HP 12th Result 2020 on web

Step 1: Go to the webpage and enter the name of the hpbose.org

Step 2: Under latest announcement, an active link for Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Board Result 2020 wil blink

Step 3: All you need to do is click on it

Step 4: Now, you will be taken to a new page

Step 5: Enter the basic details to access HP Board Result 2020 for class 12

Step 6: Voila, HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2020 is here

For students who might be interested in receiving their HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 via SMS then they can follow the process given below:

How to get HP Board Class 12 Results 2020 via SMS

Himachal Board 12th Result 2020 - HPBOSE Plus Two Class 12 Results 2020 on SMS

SMS - TYPE HP12 ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Students who are not satisfied with the marks they have secured in the respective subjects can feel free to send it for reevaluation or re-checking once the Board opens the window.