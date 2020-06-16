HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: No Pending Exams to be Held; Himachal Pradesh Board to Release Scores Based on 4 Exams

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 | In a recent notification, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, announced that the pending class 12 examinations, which were scheduled to be held on and after March 23 and were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown, will not be conducted in light of the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Therefore, the class 12 board results will be released based on the marks obtained in four exams that were successfully conducted, said the Himachal Pradesh Board. The marks of the fifth elective subject will be marked in proportion to the highest marks scored in the four subjects, said the HPBOSE notice.

The Himachal Pradesh Board notification is regarding the theory part of the subject. For internal and practical subjects, students will be given marks on the basis of scores awarded by the school.

The HPBOSE class 12 results are expected to be declared this week and the scores will officially be released on the official website at hpbose.org.

Passing Marks Required

Under the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, students need to obtain 33 percent marks in each subject and in overall.

Last Year Statistics

Last year, topper Priety Birsanta had scored 98.8% in HPBOSE 12th examination. A total of 49136 male candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls have this year too, outshone boys with 45,784 female candidates registered of which 30,574 passed.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is an agency of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. It was founded in the year 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its headquarters at Shimla which was later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983.

The board has introduced 15 new vocational courses from class 9 to class 12 for the next academic session. These courses are developed for specific vocational jobs across sectors like IT, healthcare, media, tourism, etc. and the syllabus will be prepared by Pandit Sunder Lal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal.