HPBoSe 12th Results 2022: Know Marks Needed to Pass HP Inter Exams

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is soon going to announce the Class 10 exam result 2022. As per the media reports, the results are likely going to be announced in the coming week. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- hpbose.org.

Apart from the official website, the HPBoSE 10th result 2022 will also be available via SMS as well as at external sites including results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net. Further, candidates will also get all the updates at News18.com.

A total of 1.16 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exam 2022 this year which was concluded on April 13. The minimum passing marks is 30 per cent. Meanwhile, a total of 93.91 percent students passed in the 12th exam successfully this year, the Class 12 result was announced earlier on June 18. Vani Gautam of Bilaspur has secured the first position in the arts stream. She scored 494 marks or 98.8 per cent. She is a student of SVPM Govt Model Sr Sec School, Ghumarwin. In science stream, three students secured the top rank. Kshitij Saputra Gagan Kumar of Hamirpur, Shagun Rana of Kangra and Akshita Sharma. All three got 493 marks out of 500.

To pass the HP board 12th exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent mark overall and in each subject. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. Those who miss it by a few marks will be given a chance to appear for compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exams will, however, have to repeat the year.

In 2021, as many as 116784 students had registered for the HPBoSE 10th exams out of which 116286 passed. A total of 99.7 per cent of students cleared the exam. This was the highest ever pass percentage for the HP Board. In 2020, as many as 68.11 per cent of students had passed the matric exam while in 2019, the pass percentage was at 60.79 per cent.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.