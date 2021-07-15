HPBoSE 12th Topper Gets 100%, Tops JEE Main in Region, Wants to Become Scientist

Kullu’s Pushpendra has topped the HPBoSE class 12 board exam, the result of which was declared yesterday. Pushpendra has not only topped in his batch but has also obtained the highest ever score in the history of HP Boards. He has got full marks or 500 out of 500 marks.

This huge feat is, however, not the only achievement of the teenager. He had earlier scored one of the highest scores in the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main 2021 by obtaining a 98 percentile score. Pushpendra is now preparing for the IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced. He aims to become a scientist.

Natively from the Banjar area, Pushpendra moved to Kullu 2.5 years back in pursuit of better educational opportunities. He joined Ambition School in Kullu. In his class 10th, recalls Pushpendra, he missed the merit rank by mere 6 marks or one percent and got 14th rank in the board. It was since then that he had decided to work hard and be on the merit list. Having achieved the top rank, he claims has come as surprise.

He also thanked his family for their support. He said his grandfather who was a teacher always wanted the children to study hard and become “officers". The entire family has an academic ambiance, said Pushpendra. His mother too is a teacher and his elder brother is already studying chemical engineering from NIT Hamirpur. His father is a postmaster.

He also added that it was not just the academics that helped him. Regular co-curricular activities including participating in quiz, playing sports, school competitions etc helped him concentrate better, said the topper. Physical fitness is route to mental fitness, he said.

In the 2.5 years of living in the PG he has also stayed away from social media which he says is a distraction. Preparing for JEE Advanced, he claims to become a scientist.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here