HPBOSE Board Exam 2020: State Board to Conduct Only Geography Exam for Class 12 Students

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has revealed that it will conduct the geography paper for Class 12 students. The board has released an official notice regarding its decision on the official website hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board revealed that it has decided to cancel the HPBOSE Class 12 remaining board examinations 2020 for the subjects Computer Science, Physical Science, and Yoga. However, the students will have to appear for the Geography paper for HPBOSE Class 12 Exams 2020 since there are few candidates for the subject.

In its official statement, the HP Education Board mentioned, “The cancellation of the subjects is due to the large number of candidates appearing for those subjects. The marks for the papers mentioned above will be on the basis of the scores obtained in compulsory papers”.

Students can read the official announcement from the HP Board on the direct link here.

The HP board is yet to announce the revised date for conducting the Geography paper for Class 12.

Meanwhile, students can check the solutions for various subjects for HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 examinations on the official website. The board has released the solutions for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology for HPBOSE Plus Two candidates. The matric students can also check the solution for Mathematics.

Students will be awarded grace marks for incorrect questions in Chemistry, Accountancy, Business Studies, and Biology for HPBOSE Class 12. Similarly, the board will allot grace marks for Class 10 Urdu and Sanskrit papers.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube