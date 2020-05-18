Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

HPBOSE Board Exam 2020: State Board to Conduct Only Geography Exam for Class 12 Students

The Himachal Pradesh Board revealed that it has decided to cancel the HPBOSE Class 12 remaining board examinations 2020 for the subjects Computer Science, Physical Science, and Yoga.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 18, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
HPBOSE Board Exam 2020: State Board to Conduct Only Geography Exam for Class 12 Students
Representative Image (Photo: News18.com)

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has revealed that it will conduct the geography paper for Class 12 students. The board has released an official notice regarding its decision on the official website hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board revealed that it has decided to cancel the HPBOSE Class 12 remaining board examinations 2020 for the subjects Computer Science, Physical Science, and Yoga. However, the students will have to appear for the Geography paper for HPBOSE Class 12 Exams 2020 since there are few candidates for the subject.

In its official statement, the HP Education Board mentioned, “The cancellation of the subjects is due to the large number of candidates appearing for those subjects. The marks for the papers mentioned above will be on the basis of the scores obtained in compulsory papers”.

Students can read the official announcement from the HP Board on the direct link here.

The HP board is yet to announce the revised date for conducting the Geography paper for Class 12.

Meanwhile, students can check the solutions for various subjects for HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 examinations on the official website. The board has released the solutions for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology for HPBOSE Plus Two candidates. The matric students can also check the solution for Mathematics.

Students will be awarded grace marks for incorrect questions in Chemistry, Accountancy, Business Studies, and Biology for HPBOSE Class 12. Similarly, the board will allot grace marks for Class 10 Urdu and Sanskrit papers.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading