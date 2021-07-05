HPBoSE Class 10 Result 2021: Here's How to Check Marks

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the class 10 results today on the official website - hpbose.org. As per the schedule, the results were announced through a press conference at around 11:30 am. Students who are awaiting their HPBOSE class 10 results can access the result using their registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 Live updates

As the 10th exams were cancelled this year due to the pandemic situation, the Himachal Pradesh board had earlier announced that the students will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative marking scheme following the CBSE’s evaluation criteria.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the state education board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Class 10 Results’ tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your class 10 registration number/roll number, date of birth, and other required details

Step 4: Once you submit the required login credentials, the HPBOSE class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download a copy of it for future references

This year, the state education board had cancelled the class 10 exam as well as SOS exams, which were supposed to be conducted between April 13 and April 28.

If a student is not happy with their HPBoSE class 10 matric result, special exams will be conducted for them once the COVID-19 situation gets better. This year, the board has also cancelled Class 12 exams.

Last year, a total of 1,04,323 total students had appeared in the HPBOSE class 10 exam, out of which 70,371 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage of HPBOSE class 10 result 2020 was 68.11 per cent.

