HPBoSE Class 12 Score Based on Three-Year Performance, Result in July

The evaluation criteria to calculate the Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBoSE) class 12 students has been released. The results of the students will be based on the class 10, 11 and 12 exams given by the students. The result will be declared by the third week of July, the state Cabinet has declared.

For calculation of the theory marks of the class 12 students, the board will give 10 per cent weightage to class 10 results, 15 per cent weightage to Class 11 results and 55 per cent weightage to the class 12 first, second terms and pre-board examination results. In addition, 5 per cent weightage will be given to English subject results and 15 per cent weightage to internal assessments.

The board exams had earlier cancelled by the Himachal Pradesh government due to the ongoing pandemic situation and in line with the decision of Central government’s decision regarding the cancelation of the CBSE board exams. The government had stated that for calculating the marks for class 12 students, the HPBoSE would devise a formula taking a cue from the one being prepared by the CBSE.

CBSE will be calculating the result based on the scores obtained by the students in the last three years - classes 9, 10, and 11. It will also consider the pre board exams and internal assignments and practicals conducted by the schools from time-to-time through the last academic year, that is, class 12. CBSE has also devised a formula for students not happy with the results evaluation. Those students not satisfied with the final result, can apply for a written exam only for the major subjects after the pandemic situation normalises, possibly between August 15 and September 15.

