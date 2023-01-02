HPBOSE Class 12 Term-1 Results to be Announced Soon, Check Steps to Download

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is ready to announce the HP Board Class 12 Term 1 exam results soon. Once the results are out, those who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website at hpbose.org, by keying their roll number and required details handy. The results will also be available on results.gov.in.

Once the result will be released, the students can check the mark sheet by following these steps.

HPBOSE Result: How to Check?

Step 1. Go to the official website of HP Board 12th Result 2023 at hpbose.org.

Step 2. Check the menu bar on the homepage and select the ‘Result’ option.

Step 3. Now, click on HP Board 12th Result 2023.

Step 4. Once the link opens, students can enter their roll number.

Step 5. After clicking submit, the result will appear in front of you.

Step 6. Take a print or screenshot of the term 1 result for future reference.

The HP Board Class 12 term 1 scorecard will have the details of the student’s name, roll number, marks obtained, subject, total marks, and qualifying grade. The Himachal Pradesh 12th Board Term 1 exam was conducted in September-October. It is important for the students to keep checking the updates on the official portal.

According to the Board of Education, more than 5 lakh candidates appear in the examination conducted by the board annually. Presently, more than 8000 schools are allied with the board. The board has set up 1846 examination centres across the state.

Previously, in HPBSE 12th Result 2022, 93.91 per cent of students passed. More than one lakh students wrote the exam. Vani Gautam secured the first position in the arts stream with 98.8 per cent.

Apart from HPBOSE 12th result, students are also waiting for the HPBOSE 10th Term 1 results. The results for both classes will be published on the official websites.

