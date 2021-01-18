HPBOSE Datesheet: Himachal Board Releases Classes 5, 8, 9, 11 Exam Schedule

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the datesheet of Class 5, Class 8, Class 9, and Class 11 examinations on Saturday, January 17.

The schedule has been released on the official website of the board- hpbose.org. All the students who will be appearing in the examination can download the datesheet through the board's official website.

According to the schedule of examinations released, HPBOSE Class 5 examinations will be held from April 1 to 8. Whereas, the HPBOSE Class 8 exams will be held from March 20 to April 8. HPBOSE Class 9 exams will start from March 22 and continue till April 9. Similarly, the HPBOSE Class 11 examinations will start from March 16 and continue till April 20.

The guidelines issued for the coronavirus will be followed during the Class 5, Class 8, Class 9, and Class 11 examinations.

The HPBOSE 2021 examinations will be conducted at designated centres across the state following all COVID-19 protocols issued by the Government of India. During the examinations, it is mandatory for students to wear a face mask and follow social distancing measures.

HPBOSE Datesheet 2021: Suggestions, Objections

If students have any suggestions or objections regarding any of the datesheets, they can contact the Himachal Pradesh board via email at- www.hpbose2011@gmail.com. The email regarding the same must be sent by February 10, 2021.

Several state boards including Assam, Himachal Pradesh have also declared the dates of upcoming board exams 202. In order to prepare the students for exams via physical classes, states such as Delhi have decided to open schools for offline classes.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ recently announced the dates of CBSE board exams too. They are scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 10 for Class 10 and 12.