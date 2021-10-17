HPBoSE Himachal Board Exams 2022 to be Held Twice, Applications Open from Oct 18

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) also known as Himachal Board will hold the board exams twice this year. Like CBSE, CISCE and many other boards for students belonging to Himachal Board too, the final result will be an accumulation of exams held in term 1 and term 2. Each term will consist of 50% of the total syllabus.

The registrations for the class 10 and class 12 exams will begin on October 18 and will remain open till October 22. candidates will be given an extra window to apply from October 23 to October 25 wherein they will have to pay a late fee of Rs 100.

The dates for the HPBose Board exams 2022 have not been released yet. Not just classes 10 and 12 but classes 9 and 11 will also be held in two terms. This hints at the semester-wise system to go beyond the pandemic year, however, if this would be followed in future is not yet announced by the board.

The Boards will be held on a reduced syllabus. Just like last year, this year too the HPBoSe has slashed the syllabus by 30 per cent. The syllabus cut will be applicable for classes 10 to 12.

Last year, the HP Board recorded the highest-ever pass percentage with as many as 99.7% of kids clearing the matric or class 10 exam. Of the 116784 students who registered in regular mode exams, 116286 students were declared passed. In class, the pass percentage was 92.77%. Pushpendra, a student from Kullu had topped the HPBoSE 12th exams with full 500 marks out of 500.

