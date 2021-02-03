HPBOSE Invites Application for Class 10 Board Answer Sheets Evaluators

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has invited applications for head/sub-examiners for the evaluation of class 10 (Regular and SOS) answer sheets from various schools across the state. The board has set up a total of 45 evaluation centres for the regular as well as the State Open Schools board exam. The HPBOSE board exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in April at multiple centres across the state. Teachers of the HP Board schools can apply for the same as per the criteria prescribed by the Board for evaluation of booklets of various disciplines from February 2 onwards.

The HPBOSE chairperson Dr Suresh Kumar Soni stated that the eligible teachers/professors can apply for the chief/deputy supervisor for the evaluation of booklets from the user ID of their respective schools. He also said that the teachers having 10 years of teaching experience in government schools can also apply for the post as per the rules prescribed by the board.

Regular and para-teacher of government schools applying for the deputy supervisor should have at least three years of teaching experience in the concerned subject. Teachers/professors appointed on a contract basis can also apply for the same. the teachers appointed as SMC/PTA teachers in government schools or have been working in institutions affiliated to the Board for at least four years are eligible to apply for the sub-examiner.

Meanwhile, the board has already released the date sheet for HPBOSE matric and SOS secondary programme at www.hpbose.org. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from April 13 onwards. Students can check the HPBOSE board exam schedule by following these simple steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at www.hpbose.org

Step 2. On the homepage go to the examination section and click on the link for the date sheet

Step 3. A new page will be opened, click on the link for Proposed Date Sheet Matric (Regular/SOS) March 2021

Step 4. The HPBOSE matric (Regular/SOS) date sheet will be opened. Download it and go through it