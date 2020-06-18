Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
2-min read

HPBOSE Plus Two Result 2020 Today at 11:30am: When and Where to Check HP Board Scores

HP Board HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: All class 12 students will be able to access the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 2020 from the hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2020, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
HPBOSE Plus Two Result 2020 Today at 11:30am: When and Where to Check HP Board Scores
(Image: News18.com)

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Plus Two Result 2020 Shortly | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has confirmed the date and time for the HP Board 12th Result 2020. The Himachal Pradesh Board officials told News18 that HPBOSE plus two results will be released on June 18 (Thursday), which is today. The examination body will be announcing HPBOSE 12th Result via a virtual press conference at 11:30 am. All class 12 students will be able to access the HP Board Class 12 from the official website. All those who had appeared for the class 12 examination will be asked to enter their six-digit roll number to get their hands on the scores obtained. Later, all schools affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will issue the HPBOSE Result 2020 mark sheet to their students.

Follow the latest updates on HPBOSE 12th results on News18 Live blog

As per a report in The Indian Express, in an official statement, the board said, “ The result of class 12 exam will be announced today at 11.30 am from the board office. The board will follow all the social distancing guidelines in announcing result taking note of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Students can directly check their HPBOSE results by logging in here:

HP 12th Result 2020 will also be hosted on these websites - examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

If the internet connection isn’t good enough or it starts acting up in the last minute, students can easily switch to the telephonic medium to check the HP Board Result 2020 for class 12.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 via SMS

How to get HP 12th Board Result 2020 on mobile phone

Himachal Board Result 2020 for Class 12- HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2020 on SMS

Go to the message option and select a new message, then TYPE HP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

HP Board 12th Result 2020 today at hpbose.org: When and Where to check

Result seekers will be able to check their HPBOSE 12th Result 2020, HP 12th Result 2020 by following the easy way here:

  • Step 1: To check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020, visit a official website.

  • Step 2: On the right-hand side corner, try to locate a link with HP 12th Result 2020 new written

  • Step 3: The site will redirect you to a new webpage

  • Step 4: You will be asked to type the roll number and then right-click on the search tab

  • Step 5: HP Class 12th Result 2020 will come up

In order to check the HP 12th Result 2020 through mobile, all you need to do is type your roll number and send it to the below-mentioned number.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading