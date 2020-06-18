HPBOSE Plus Two Result 2020 Today at 11:30am: When and Where to Check HP Board Scores

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Plus Two Result 2020 Shortly | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has confirmed the date and time for the HP Board 12th Result 2020. The Himachal Pradesh Board officials told News18 that HPBOSE plus two results will be released on June 18 (Thursday), which is today. The examination body will be announcing HPBOSE 12th Result via a virtual press conference at 11:30 am. All class 12 students will be able to access the HP Board Class 12 from the official website. All those who had appeared for the class 12 examination will be asked to enter their six-digit roll number to get their hands on the scores obtained. Later, all schools affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will issue the HPBOSE Result 2020 mark sheet to their students.

Follow the latest updates on HPBOSE 12th results on News18 Live blog

As per a report in The Indian Express, in an official statement, the board said, “ The result of class 12 exam will be announced today at 11.30 am from the board office. The board will follow all the social distancing guidelines in announcing result taking note of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Students can directly check their HPBOSE results by logging in here:

HP 12th Result 2020 will also be hosted on these websites - examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

If the internet connection isn’t good enough or it starts acting up in the last minute, students can easily switch to the telephonic medium to check the HP Board Result 2020 for class 12.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 via SMS

Go to the message option and select a new message, then TYPE HP12 ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Step 1: To check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020, visit a official website.

Step 2: On the right-hand side corner, try to locate a link with HP 12th Result 2020 new written

Step 3: The site will redirect you to a new webpage

Step 4: You will be asked to type the roll number and then right-click on the search tab

Step 5: HP Class 12th Result 2020 will come up

In order to check the HP 12th Result 2020 through mobile, all you need to do is type your roll number and send it to the below-mentioned number.