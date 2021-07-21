HPBoSe Reduces Syllabus for HP Board Exams 2022 by 30%

The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBoSE) has reduced the syllabus for the academic year 2021-22 by 30 per cent for classes 10 to 12. Last year also, the board had cut the exam syllabus by 30 per cent.

Like last year’s syllabus, students will have to appear for a total of seven subjects containing five compulsory and two optional subjects. This comes after both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)had declared different assessment criteria and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced a reduction in the syllabus for the new academic year.

The CBSE will conduct two board exams wherein each exam will cover 50 per cent of the syllabus. To be called term I and term II, the exam will be held in an MCQ pattern. Both the marks will be considered will preparing the final aggregate score of the students.

Meanwhile, CISCE has reduced the syllabus for English and Indian languages, for both classes 10 and 12. This is due to the loss of instructional hours in the last academic year, that is, 2020-21 which impacted the teaching-learning processes, the board had said.

