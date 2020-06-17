HPBOSE Result 2020 Date: Himachal Pradesh Board Likely to Release Class 12 Results Tomorrow at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Result 2020 Date and time | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the HPBOSE class 12th result 2020 tomorrow. The HPBOSE board results will be declared on the official website of HPBOSE around 11am at hpbose.org. The result can be checked online as well as via sms. Sources in the Himachal Pradesh Board confirmed that the HPBOSE results will be released on June 18 before noon.

An official in the Board had yesterday said that the class 12 results will most likely be released before June 20 as the evaluation process was not over yet. News18 sources today confirmed that the Himachal Pradesh Board will announce the HSC results on June 18, which is tomorrow.

Students can check their results directly here:

This year, the result announcement have been delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The board exams for class 12th were held between March 4-27. Last year, the overall passing percentage for Class 12th was 62.01%.

The Himachal Pradesh Board results will be declared online and the students will have to wait till further order to receive their marksheet from the respective schools.

Here’s how to check HPBOSE Class 12th Results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check Class 12 Result

Step 3: Enter the registration number and other details as asked, and submit

Step 4: Your scorecard will be available online

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference

Students can also check their results via SMS

SMS - HP12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is an agency of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Its primary function is to prepare academic programmes, prescribe courses of instruction by preparing syllabi for the students and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Himachal Pradesh.