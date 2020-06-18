Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

HPBOSE Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board to Release Class 12 Results Shortly at hpbose.org; How to Check

HPBOSE Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board class 12 results likely be declared today on the official website at hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
HPBOSE Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board to Release Class 12 Results Shortly at hpbose.org; How to Check
(Image: News18.com)

HPBOSE Result 2020 Date and time | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the HPBOSE class 12th result 2020 today. The HPBOSE board results will be declared on the official website of HPBOSE around 11am at hpbose.org. The result can however be checked online as well as via sms. Sources in the Himachal Pradesh Board confirmed that the HPBOSE results will be released on June 18 before noon. The results will be declared today for just the four examinations that could be conducted by the Board in March.

An official in the Board had yesterday said that the class 12 results will most likely be released before June 20 as the evaluation process was not over yet. News18 sources today confirmed that the Himachal Pradesh Board will announce the HSC results on June 18, which is today.

Follow latest updates for HPBOSE 12th results in our Live blog here.

Students can check their results directly here:

This year, the result announcement have been delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The board exams for class 12th were held between March 4-27. Last year, the overall passing percentage for Class 12th was 62.01%.

The Himachal Pradesh Board results will be declared online and the students will have to wait till further order to receive their marksheet from the respective schools.

Here’s how to check HPBOSE Class 12th Results 2020

    • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org

    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check Class 12 Result

    • Step 3: Enter the registration number and other details as asked, and submit

    • Step 4: Your scorecard will be available online

    • Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference

    Students can also check their results via SMS

    SMS - HP12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

    The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is an agency of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Its primary function is to prepare academic programmes, prescribe courses of instruction by preparing syllabi for the students and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Himachal Pradesh.

    Related Stories

    • Read full article
    Next Story
    Next Story
    facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

    Live TV

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Countdown To Elections Results
    To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
    Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
    Loading