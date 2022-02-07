HPBoSE Term 1 10th, 12th Result Date Not Finalized Yet: Official

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) is all set to announce the results for term 1 board exams for both 10th and 12th, however, the dates to release the results have not been finalised yet. Contrary to media reports which claim that HP Board will announce the result today, officials from the board informed News18.com that the results are being finalised and no date has been fixed to announce results.

Once declared, HPBOSE or Himachal Board results will be available at hpbose.org, and results.gov.in. Along with term 1 results, students will also get to know about term 2 exam dates. This is the first time that the board is holding exams in two terms. The decision was announced after exams could not be held last year. If this year the term 2 exams are cancelled due to covid-19 term 1 marks and internal or practical score will constitute for final results. If term 2 exams are held results will be on the basis of term 1, term 2 marks and practicals. No student will be declared as pass or fail till the final results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.