HPBoSE Term 1 Exams from November 18, HP Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet Released

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will hold board exams 2022 in two terms. The HPBoSE class 10 term 1 exams will begin on November 20 and will continue till December 3. The class 12 term 1 exams will commence on November 18 and end on December 9, according to the date sheet released by the board.

HP Board has released the date sheet for classes 9 to 12 term 1 board exam at the official website at hpbose.org. The HP board will be conducting the board exams 2022 in two terms. The class 11 exams are scheduled to be held from November 18 to December 9 and class 9 will be held from November 18 to December 3.

For class 12, the exams will begin at 8.45 am up to 12 noon while the fine arts papers that are painting, graphic, sculpture, and applied arts (commercial arts), will be from 8.45 am to 10 am. Check out the datesheet here:

HPBOSE Class 12 Datesheet

November 18 - English

November 20 - Economics

November 22 - Chemistry, Hindi

November 23 - Philosophy, French/Urdu

November 24 - Sanskrit

November 25 - Mathematics

November 26 - Sociology

November 27 - Accountancy, Physics

November 29 - Biology, Business Studies, History

November 30 - Public Administration

December 1 - Music, Hindustani Instrumental Percussion

December 2 - Political Science

December 3 - Geography

December 4 - Human Ecology and Family Science (HSc)

December 6 - Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, ITES, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education (NSQF), Private Security, Telecom, Tourism and Hospitality, BFSI, Apparels, Made-ups, and Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Plumber

December 7 - Psychology

December 8 - Dance, Fine Arts

December 9 - Financial Literacy

The practical exams will be held post-November 10 at the respective schools of the candidates. The datasheet of the same will be provided thereafter.

HPBoSE Class 10 Datesheet

The class 10 exams which will begin on November 20 will also be held from 8.45 am up to 12 noon.

November 20 - Hindi

November 22 - Science

November 24 - English

November 26 - Social Science

November 27 - Financial Literacy

November 29 - Computer Science, Automotive, Agriculture, Healthcare, ITES, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education (NSQF), Private Security, Telecom, Tourism and Hospitality, BFSI, Apparels, Made-ups, and Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Plumber

December 1 - Mathematics

December 3 - Sanskrit/Urdu/Punjabi/Tamil/Telegu

Unlike the class 10 and 12 exams, the class 9 and 11 papers will be conducted in the evening session from 1.45 pm to 5 pm except for class 11 fina arts papers which will be held from 1.45 pm to 3 pm. The class 11 term 1 exam will commence on November 18, Thursday with Physics and Hindi. Meanwhile, the class 9 exams will commence with language papers — Sanskrit/Urdu/Punjabi/Tamil/Telegu.

The HPBoSE has directed students not to carry calculators, watches with facilities of calculators, pagers, cell phones, and any electronic gadgets to the exams hall.

Like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which has divided the entire syllabus into two parts, the HP board will conduct two terms and each will consist of 50 per cent of the total syllabus. The final result will be formed by the HP board on the basis of both term 1 and 2 results. The term 1 exam will have no merit list. It will only be at end of the final term that the result and merit list will be released. The board has also reduced the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 by 30 per cent.

