HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2022: How to Check 10th, 12th Marksheets, Know Past Years' Pass Percentage

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) is likely to announce the results for classes 10 and 12 terms 1 board exams soon, however, the final result date is yet to be confirmed by the board. Reports suggest that the results will be announced within this week. Once released, the board exams will be available on the official website at hpbose.org. This is the result of term 1 exams only. The board has divided the exams into two terms this year like CBSE. Each term consisted of 50 per cent of the total syllabus.

The HPBoSE class 10 term 1 exams began on November 20 up till December 3 while the class 12 term 1 exams commenced on November 18 and ended on December 9. The board reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent like last year. Candidates will need their application number and password to check the results. After getting the mark sheet online, students must carefully cross-check all the details on the result.

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Himachal Pradesh board results 10th/12th on the homepage

Step 3. Enter required details

Step 4. The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Past 3 Year Pass Percentage

Last year, the board exams had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The final results were calculated on the basis of an alternate formula created by the board. The HP board recorded the highest-ever pass percentage with as many as 99.7 per cent of students clearing the 10th exam. In class 12, the pass percentage was 92.77 per cent.

In 2020, out of the 86,633 students who had registered for the class 12 exams, 65,654 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage to 76.07 per cent. Meanwhile, 68.11 per cent of the students cleared the class 10 board exams. Girls, however, outshone boys with a total of 71.5 per cent of girls clearing the exam while 64.9 per cent of the boys passed the exam. In 2019, the pass percentage was 62.01 per cent for the class 12 exam while it was 60.79 per cent for the class 10 exams.

Along with the term 1 mark sheet, the board will also release the term 2 datesheet. In case, the term 2 exams are cancelled due to covid-19 pandemic, the final results will be prepared on the basis of term 1 marks, internals and practicals. No student will be declared as pass or fail till the final results are released.

