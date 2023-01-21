HPCET 2023 Exam Date For Admission to UG, PG Courses Announced, Check Details Here

The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has released its common entrance test (CET) dates for the 2023-24 academic year admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The HPCET 2023 entrance test for the BTech, BPharmacy, MBA, MBA (tourism and hospitality management), and MCA programmes will be held on May 14.

The BTech, BPharmacy, and MCA HPCET 2023 exams will be conducted on May 14, in the morning session, while the MBA and MBA (tourism and hotel management) entrance tests will be conducted in the evening session. The notification also specifies that the applicants must keep in mind the date of the entrance test to avoid any clashes at a later stage.

The HPCET 2023 application dates are scheduled to be released soon by the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU). With the date of the exam being set for May 14, the application process is likely to be held in the month of March or April. Candidates can go to himtu.ac.in, the official website of HPTU to fill out the application forms. All applicants who are selected must attend the counselling procedure.

HPCET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Along with future announcements, the Himachal Pradesh CET 2023 eligibility requirements will also be released. To take the HPCET 2023, candidates must have completed class 10+2 or an equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University. The HPCET 2023 eligibility requirements for admission to various programmes differ, therefore applicants must verify the criterion before filling out the application form.

HPCET 2023: Exam Pattern

The HPCET 2023 is a computer-based multiple-choice test. Each correct answer will be worth two marks, while 0.5 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response. The question papers for the BTech and BPharmacy programmes will be the same. Candidates attempting mathematics, physics, and chemistry will be eligible for admission to B.Tech, while candidates attempting physics, chemistry, and biology would be eligible for admission to BPharmacy.

The exam will last three hours, with 50 questions in each segment, for a total of 300 marks. The MCA and MBA courses will have a two-hour test with 100 questions and a total of 200 marks. Verbal ability, numerical aptitude, data interpretation, and reasoning are among the topics covered.

