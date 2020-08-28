HPPSC Exam Dates Released, to be Held in Nov; Check hppsc.hp.gov.in to Know More Details

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the exam dates for HPPSC November Exam 2020. The exam will be held from November 17 to November 24. Those who are appearing for the exams can check the details at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The notification on the website read, “Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission issues the following tentative schedule of Computer Based Tests and Offline Screening Tests/Mains for the upcoming months of the year 2020. It has been the endeavor of H.P. Public Service Commission to issue advance schedules so that prospective candidates can prepare a timely course of action”.

It must be noted that the exam will not be conducted on two days that include November 22 and November 23. The exam will be in computer-based tests format or the CBT mode, as per the official schedule.

The State Eligibility Test will be conducted on September 22, 2020. This test will be offline as per Standard Operating Procedures. For the safety and well being of students and staff all precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus will be taken. This will include disinfecting examination floors, walls, doors, gates.

All the staff involved in conducting the exam will be wearing masks and gloves after their verification is done. Further, sanitizer bottles with dispenser mandatorily need to be present at the entry gate, examination rooms, staff/ observer room, etc.

Candidates and invigilators need to download the ‘Arogya Setu’ app to enter the examination center.

Thermal screening of all those appearing for the exam will be done before they enter the center. All of them will have to wear face masks and will also have to sanitise hands.