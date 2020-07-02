Take the pledge to vote

HPSOS Result 2020: Himachal Board Declares 8th, 10th Open Schooling Results at hpbose.org, Direct Links Here

HPSOS Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board declared the results on official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
HPSOS Result 2020: Himachal Board Declares 8th, 10th Open Schooling Results at hpbose.org, Direct Links Here
(Image: News18.com)

HPSOS Result 2020 | Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced the open schooling results of Class 8 and Class 10 examinations today. The Himachal Pradesh Board declared the results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. Students who had appeared for 8th and 10th exams conducted from March 5-19 this year can check their results now on the board's official website by simply entering their respective roll numbers.

Meanwhile, the HPBOSE has also announced the Class 10 improvement performance result 2020 today. Students can check their scores at hpbose.org. 

Check Results Here Through Direct Links

HPSOS Class 8 Results Direct Link Here

HPSOS Class 10 Results Direct Link Here

HPBOSE Class 10 improvement result Direct link Here

Where and How to check HPSOS Results 2020:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at hpbose.org

  • Step 2: Go to the result option given on the homepage

  • Step 3: Click on HPSOS 8th Results 2020 link or HPSOS 10th Result 2020 link

  • Step 4: Enter your roll number and submit

  • Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 6: Download the scorecard for future reference

Loading