HPSSC Havildar Recruitment Exam Postponed Due to Administrative Reasons

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission has postponed the date for Havildar Instructor/Quarter Master Havildar written exam. In the official notification that has been released by the commission, it is stated that the HPSSC Havildar instructor written exam which was scheduled for February 7, 2021, is postponed for now due to some administrative reasons. The revised schedule for the exam will be released later. Aspirants who have applied for the same can read the HPSSC Havildar notification on the official website at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Meanwhile, HPSSC has recently released a notice regarding the submission of required documents and certificates for the candidates who have applied for HPSSC Havildar Instructor recruitment 2020. Applicants are required to submit the documents by post or in person by January 28, 2021, so that their eligibility criteria is ascertained before the further selection process.

List of the documents that the applicants need to submit before January 28, 2021 are:

1.Matric certificate of any recognised board or institutions

2.Army Special Certificate for those who have served as Havildar in the Army for 3 Years by the closing date of applications i.e. December 20, 2020.

3.It was mandatory for all the candidates to submit the aforementioned documents within the stipulated time as failing to do so will lead to the cancellation of their candidature.

HPSSC Havildar recruitment 2020: Important Details

Candidates applying for the same should have passed Class 10 board from any recognised board of schools or institutions.

OR

Candidates must have an army special certificate as a proof of their service in the Army as a Havildar or in Home Guards organization for the last 3 years.

The commission has also released a list of the candidates who were required to submit their certificates of passing Matric and Plus Two exam from any School/institution Situated within Himachal Pradesh or bonafide Himachali certificate to the concerned authority.