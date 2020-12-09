HPTET 2020 Admit Card Released at hpbose.org, Check Details Here

HPTET 2020 admit card | The Himachal Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test Admit card for November session is out at hpbose.org. Those who applied for HPTET 2020 can download the admit card by using their registration number/roll number and date of birth/password. HPTET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from December 12 to 15 in multiple shifts. According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Candidates can check the HPTET exam schedule 2020 here hpbose.org/Admin/Upload/Noti.TET.07.Dec.2020.pdf

HPTET 2020 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPTET 2020 at hpbose.org

Step 2: Go to the TET November 2020 tab on the home page

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on the link to Download Admit Cards ( TGT (Arts) , TGT (Medical) , PUNJABI , URDU , JBT , Shastri , TGT (Non-Medical) , L.T Subjects) TET-NOVEMBER 2020

Step 4: A new page will be opened, enter the required log in details and submit

Step 5: The HPTET 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen, download it and keep a hard copy of it

Candidates can download the HPTET 2020 admit card directly from here hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/DownloadAdmitCard.aspx

Once the HPTET 2020 hall ticket is downloaded, candidates are advised to go through it and check whether all the details are correctly mentioned.

In case of any discrepancies, candidates should immediately contact the concerning authority. The HPTET 2020 hall ticket will have important details like exam venue, exam time and duration, reporting time and important instructions. Candidates must ensure to reach the exam venue before the reporting time and also follow other instructions. Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of the HPTET 2020 call letter along with a valid photo id proof.

HP TET exam is conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education every year to recruit teachers in government schools of Himachal Pradesh.