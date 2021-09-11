HPTET 2021 Notification Released, Exam from November 13

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE), Dharmshala has released the notification for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) at its official website hpbose.org. The application process will begin on September 23. The last date to submit applications is October 13.

Students can submit fees till October 13 without a late fee. Applications will be accepted till October 18 with an additional late fee of Rs 300. As per the norms students have to pay the application fee of Rs 800. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and PHH categories the fee will be Rs 500.

The HPTET 2021 will take place on November 13, 14, 21, and 28. The exam will be of two and a half hour duration and will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

As per the rules, the exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions for one mark each. Students will be given 150 minutes to complete the exam. To pass the exam, candidates need to have obtained 60 per cent marks. There is no negative marking in TET. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for the post of teacher in state-based schools, colleges.

Candidates should have obtained at least 50 per cent marks in their qualifying exam. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and PHH categories and are native of Himachal Pradesh, there will be a relaxation of five per cent in the minimum marks. In terms of age, there is no upper age limit to apply for TET.

As per the latest rules passed by the government, the TET certificates will now be eligible for a lifetime. Earlier, the certificates had eligibility of seven years. The provision to extend the validity period of the TET certificate was discussed in September 2020 by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), however, it comes to effect now after approval from the Ministry of Education earlier this year.

