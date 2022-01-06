HPTET 2021 Result Declared at hpbose.org, Steps to Check Marks Online

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) on Thursday announced the result for the November session of HP TET 2021. The results have been released online on the official website of the board at hpbose.org. Candidates who had appeared for the exam and now check their results at the website. To get access to the result candidates have to use their login credentials including application number or roll number.

The HP TET 2021 November exams for different subjects were held on November 13, 14, 21, and 28. Out of the 38704 students who appeared for the exam 6584 have cleared the exam, while 321020 candidates have failed. The exam was held for eight subjects and to clear the HP TET 2021 exam candidates have to secure minimum qualifying marks.

HPBoSE Results: How to Check Results?

Step -1: Candidates should visit the website - hpbose.org.

Step -2: Click on the HP TET 2021 result link given there.

Step -3: Enter login id i.e. application number/roll number.

Step-4: Click on the “Search” button.

Step-5: HP TET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step -5: Download and take a printout for future references.

HPTET is an eligibility exam, candidates who crack the exam will be eligible to seek a job as a teacher. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who crack paper 2 can teach students in classes 6 to 8. Clear HPTET is not enough to crack job, one has to fulfill the recruitment process of school as well.

