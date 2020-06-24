Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

HRD Asks NCERT to Prepare Supplementary Learning Material For Students Without Digital Access

Releasing the roadmap for the NCERT for 2020-21, the ministry directed it to work towards implementation of learning outcomes for students from class 1 to 12.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
HRD Asks NCERT to Prepare Supplementary Learning Material For Students Without Digital Access
NCERT logo. (Image for representation only. File photo)

The HRD Ministry on Wednesday directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to prepare supplementary or alternative academic learning material for the entire curriculum for school students, especially for those without any form of digital or online access, in COVID-19 times.

Releasing the roadmap for the NCERT for 2020-21, the ministry directed it to work towards implementation of learning outcomes for students from class 1 to 12.

In view of the decision of setting up of foundational literacy and numeracy mission under the AtmaNirbhar Bharat, and in view of the focus of Samagra Shiksha towards a learning outcome centric approach, it is necessary that NCERT develops the required resources for implementing these in an effective and timely manner, leading to all around improvement in learning outcomes and learning levels of students, the ministry said in a statement.

The NCERT has been asked to prepare a supplementary or alternative academic learning material for entire curriculum for learners in COVID-19 times, especially those without any form of digital or online access - for classes 1 to 5 in phases by December 2020 and for classes 6 to 12 in phases by June 2021, it added.

The ministry said that on basis of the National Achievement Survey (NAS), 2017, hard spots have been identified by the NCERT.

Material to demystify hard spots will be prepared for classes 1 to 5 by December 2020 and for the rest of the classes by March 2021,it said.

Similarly, infographics, posters or presentations explaining each of the learning outcomes,will be prepared for each subject and for each grade for classes 1 to 5, to be completed by October 2020; for classes 6 to 12 by March 2021, the ministry said.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading