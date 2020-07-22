HRD Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Guarantees Non-clashing Schedule for UPSC NDA and JEE Main Exam 2020

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday took away the worries of several aspirants by assuring that the exam date for UPSC NDA and JEE Main 2020 would not clash with each other.

Taking to Twitter, the HRD Minister said the many students had informed him about the coinciding dates of the two exams. Asserting that the matter had been examined, he said, “Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th Sept, should not worry.”

“@DG_NTA will ensure that the two exams don't clash for candidates appearing in both the exams," he said in another tweet.

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had offered an opportunity to students who are appearing for JEE Main Exams 2020 to update in their online application form if they have also registered for UPSC NDA exam. The candidates have to simply mark YES in the form against the column to confirm the same.

UPSC NDA exam is scheduled for September 6. The HRD Minister earlier this month announced the exam dates for JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET 2020. JEE Main is going to be conducted between September 1 and 6, while JEE Advanced is scheduled for September 27. NEET UG 2020 will take place on September 13.

JEE Main is held for admission to B.Tech or BE courses in India’s leading engineering colleges like National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), among others. On the other hand, those who want to get into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have to clear JEE Advanced.

Candidates who get through UPSC NDA exam will be recruited in any of the three wings of defence forces - Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.