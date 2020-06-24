Take the pledge to vote

HRD Minister Advises UGC to Revise Exam & Academic Calendar Guidelines, Says Safety of Students & Staff Should be Key

Ramesh Pokhriyal in a tweet said he has advised the UGC to revisit the guidelines issued for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar and that the foundation for new rules should be health and safety of students, teachers and staff.

News18.com

June 24, 2020
HRD Minister Advises UGC to Revise Exam & Academic Calendar Guidelines, Says Safety of Students & Staff Should be Key
Image for representation.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday advised the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revise the guidelines it had earlier issued with regards to the examinations and academic calendar.

The UGC last month had issued guidelines during the second phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on the Examinations and Academic Calendar, recommending the admission process be started from August 1-31. The UGC had later said examinations for final year postgraduate and undergraduate students, including those for students registered with the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB), will begin from July 1 in Open Book Examination (OBE) mode. This will also be revisited by the UGC.

Pokhriyal in a tweet said he has advised the UGC to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. "The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff," he added.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) was against the OBE decision from the day of announcement and in the preceding days had conducted surveys to find out the gap between the decision and the ground realities of students considering not many have access to internet and electronic devices.

Loading