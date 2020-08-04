HRD Ministry Website Officially Renamed 'Ministry of Education', Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Changes Twitter Bio

Days after getting an approval from the Union Cabinet, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has been officially renamed as the Ministry of Education (MoE). The new name of the Ministry is now reflecting on its official website. Moreover, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has also updated his Twitter bio, which now says "Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Government of India".

It is to be noted that the Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the Education Ministry website has not been changed yet, which means, the official website still remains to be mhrd.gov.in.

The proposal to rename the HRD Ministry was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29 while approving the new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020). The new National Education Policy will replace the existing National Policy on Education which was first formulated in 1986 and last modified in 1992.

The HRD ministry name was adopted in 1985, during the tenure of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, as it was changed from ministry of education.

A group of experts, led by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, had first proposed the name of the ministry should be changed again. This was also the demand of RSS affiliates who have previously stated that former PM Rajiv Gandhi had changed the name of the education ministry to HRD Ministry in September 1985 under the advice of some “people who may have misled him”.