HRTC Driver Result 2021 Released, Here’s How to Download Final Merit List

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has released the final result for the post of drivers. The HRTC Drivers result can be accessed on the official website at hrtchp.com. The exam was held for recruiting 400 drivers in the state. The final HRTC result has been uploaded on the official website in the form of a PDF file. The HRTC Driver merit list has been prepared on the basis of the final driving test held between January 1 and January 29.

The HRTC result PDF includes the names of the shortlisted candidates, their roll numbers and the names of their fathers.

The HRTC notification to recruit for 400 driver positions was released on January 2, 2020. As per the HRTC recruitment dates, the last date for accepting applications for the post of drivers in the state’s road transport corporation was January 27, 2020. However, candidates from tribal areas were able to send their applications till February 3, 2020.

As per the notice issued for the HRTC Driver final result, a total of 359 candidates against 400 posts of drivers have been selected in HRTC. The HRTC driving test was held at the divisional workshop, Taradevi.

How to Download HRTC Driver Result 2021 -