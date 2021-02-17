HRTC Driver Result 2021 Released, Here’s How to Download Final Merit List
As per the notice issued for the HRTC Driver final result, a total of 359 candidates against 400 posts of drivers have been selected in HRTC. The HRTC driving test was held at the divisional workshop, Taradevi.
- Last Updated: February 17, 2021, 17:16 IST
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has released the final result for the post of drivers. The HRTC Drivers result can be accessed on the official website at hrtchp.com. The exam was held for recruiting 400 drivers in the state. The final HRTC result has been uploaded on the official website in the form of a PDF file. The HRTC Driver merit list has been prepared on the basis of the final driving test held between January 1 and January 29.
The HRTC result PDF includes the names of the shortlisted candidates, their roll numbers and the names of their fathers.
The HRTC notification to recruit for 400 driver positions was released on January 2, 2020. As per the HRTC recruitment dates, the last date for accepting applications for the post of drivers in the state’s road transport corporation was January 27, 2020. However, candidates from tribal areas were able to send their applications till February 3, 2020.
How to Download HRTC Driver Result 2021 -
- Step 1: Visit at hrtchp.com
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads – “list of 359 candidates selected against the 400 posts of drivers advertised on 01.2020 on the basis of merit (category wise) in final driving test conducted wef 01.01.2021 to 29.01.2021 at divisional workshop”
- Step 3: On the next window, the HRTC Driver Result will open as a PDF file
- Step 4: Candidates can check their roll number, name and details to see if they have made the cut
- Step 5: Download the HRTC driver result for future use